Wine fan? This vineyard is the ideal place to immerse yourself in Mexico’s viticulture scene

Taste the Freixenet product while you walk through 50 hectares of Victis Vinifera and learn about the history and tradition of this vineyard

(QUERETARO – FREIXENET).- If you want to spend a pleasant afternoon around 50 hectares in vine plantations and learn about the winemaking process while you taste the product of the leading wine house in central Mexico with your partner, family or friends, Freixenet is the ideal option.

In addition to the Peña de Bernal and the many Magical Towns with their extensive Queretaro cuisine, wine tourism is an unmissable attraction in the Ezequiel Montes de Querétaro municipality , so at the Freixenet Finca you can immerse yourself in this world of one of the most profitable of the entity.

Despite the fact that in winter the vitis vinifera is without leaves because it is in its hibernation and rest stage, the visit to the cellar and the teachings they give to understand how to taste a high quality wine are completely worth it.

On this farm, the cellar, or also known as the barrel vault, is located 25 meters deep, and is surrounded by red brick, which allows the product to be kept at 70 percent humidity, an essential factor for conservation of the wine.

The reputation of this vineyard is backed by more than 40 years of experience in the wine field, and its extensive catalog of wines, which is currently exported to more than 140 countries, places this culture at the top.

Industry benchmark

Freixenet Mexico, a benchmark for wine production worldwide, has 23 wineries in countries such as Spain, Germany, Argentina and Mexico.

The climate and the semi-desert soils were what was necessary for the decision to strategically locate this vineyard in the state of Querétaro, where the place is ideal for the cultivation and care of vitis vinifera, a plant from which the fruit is extracted for the production of wine.

Wine tourism is currently one of the most profitable and essential tourist attractions in the state, where winemaking is at its best.

Packages

Classic Tour ($180) : In this package you can have a guided tour of the cellar, which is 25 meters deep and is where the wine reserves are stored. In addition, you will have access to the tasting of their products.

Uva Bus (290 $) : Here you can have a guided tour of the vineyards transported by a tram, you will be credited with the wine tasting and you will have the tour together with your guide to explore the underground cellar.

Wine Tasting (400 $) : In this case, in addition to the tour in the cellar and a plate with 5 mixed tapas, the guides will teach you how to taste wines with the necessary knowledge to understand the process.

Horseback Ride ($1,000) : With this package you will have access to a horseback ride through the vineyards and a 375 ml bottle of Viña Doña Dolores.

Location : Carretera San Juan del Río – Cadereyta Km. 40.5 Los Perez, 76686 Ezequiel Montes, Querétaro.

