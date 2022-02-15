  • Headlines,
    • Who is Daniel Chávez Morán? The ‘4T-friendly businessman’ linked to AMLO and his son

    (Photo: Noticaribe)

    This businessman in 2018 was appointed part of the business advisory council of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and two years later he became supervisor of the Maya Train Project

    (MEXICO – TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- José Ramón López Beltrán , eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) , broke the silence regarding the journalistic investigation into the house he inhabits, along with his family, in Houston, Texas, which could be involved in a possible conflict of interest.

    In his defense, López Beltrán assured that since 2018 he decided to return to work as a lawyer, a path that led him to join the ranks, as legal advisor for development and construction, of the company KEI Partners , with which he obtained his TN working visa to be bale to reside and labor in the US without any setbacks.

    Given this information, journalists, opponents of the Fourth Transformation (4T) and social network users began to investigate this company and found some situations that caught their attention, including the alleged owners .

    According to the description of the website, the three partners are Karla Wiedemann, Érika Chávez and Iván Chávez, the last two are sons of businessman Daniel Chávez Morán, owner of Grupo Vidanta and AMLO’s close collaborator, since the past 3 June 2020 he was appointed as supervisor in the construction works of the Maya Train Project.

    (Photo: Expansion)

    Who is Daniel Chavez Moran?

    He was born on November 16, 1951 in Delicias, Chihuahua, México. At 21 he became the youngest person to receive his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Guadalajara. From that moment he began his professional career.

    His first projects were focused on the construction of lodging houses in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. In this way, in 1974, he inaugurated his first hotel called Paraíso Mazatlán, the masterpiece of one of the most successful businessmen in the country.

    $!Chávez Morán has been interacting with the upper echelons of the Mexican government for some time
    Chávez Morán has been interacting with the upper echelons of the Mexican government for some time. (Photo: Vanguardia)

    Currently, Grupo Vidanta owns and operates more than 30 luxury resorts on the most important beach destinations of Mexico such as Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, Riviera Nayarit and Mazatlán. This company is also responsible for the development of the first private and privately owned international airport in Mexico: the Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

    Daniel Chavez is no longer active in day-to-day construction work, but he continues to generate ideas for luxury hotels or resorts. With this work, he has obtained recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year, National Entrepreneur Award and Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year.

    In addition, he was included in CNN’s list of “The 100 Best Businessmen in Mexico” and for 2018 he was named part of the business advisory council of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador .

    $! The businessman is linked to government works, such as the Mayan Train
    The businessman is linked to AMLO’s most emblematic projects, such as the Maya Train. (Photo: Vanguardia)

    When they had dinner with Donald Trump in the White House

    The relationship between López Obrador and Chávez Morán became so close that in 2020 he was one of the businessmen invited to dinner with the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, at the White House .

    During that meeting, recorded on social networks by the Morena representative, Patricia Armendáriz, he could be seen very happy and grateful with the invitation and with Donald Trump.

    (Photo: La razon de Mexico)

    One of the most striking aspects of this meeting was that the directors of the Shell oil company were also present, which announced its “investment approval”, won an oil exploitation area and sold the Deer Park refinery to Pemex.

    It is expected that after this information is revealed, the Chávez family and the representatives of their companies will come out to clarify the situation that, with each new statement, grows larger and more entangled, and things are not looking good for president Lopez Obrador, whois apparenty involved with many of those that he calls “La Mafia del Poder” (the Mafia of power).

    Millions of Mexicans that voted for AMLO in 2018 are beginning to think that Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his family are as corrupt as the predecesors that he constantly criticizes.

    The Yucatan Times
