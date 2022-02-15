Who is Daniel Chávez Morán? The ‘4T-friendly businessman’ linked to AMLO and his son

(MEXICO – TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- José Ramón López Beltrán , eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) , broke the silence regarding the journalistic investigation into the house he inhabits, along with his family, in Houston, Texas, which could be involved in a possible conflict of interest.

In his defense, López Beltrán assured that since 2018 he decided to return to work as a lawyer, a path that led him to join the ranks, as legal advisor for development and construction, of the company KEI Partners , with which he obtained his TN working visa to be bale to reside and labor in the US without any setbacks.

Given this information, journalists, opponents of the Fourth Transformation (4T) and social network users began to investigate this company and found some situations that caught their attention, including the alleged owners .

According to the description of the website, the three partners are Karla Wiedemann, Érika Chávez and Iván Chávez, the last two are sons of businessman Daniel Chávez Morán, owner of Grupo Vidanta and AMLO’s close collaborator, since the past 3 June 2020 he was appointed as supervisor in the construction works of the Maya Train Project.

Who is Daniel Chavez Moran?

He was born on November 16, 1951 in Delicias, Chihuahua, México. At 21 he became the youngest person to receive his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Guadalajara. From that moment he began his professional career.

His first projects were focused on the construction of lodging houses in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. In this way, in 1974, he inaugurated his first hotel called Paraíso Mazatlán, the masterpiece of one of the most successful businessmen in the country.