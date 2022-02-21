Where to relax in the UAE: 4 popular resorts for beach holidays

The UAE is a country full of various mysteries and riddles. Here everyone will find something to their liking, because in each of the Emirates unique masterpieces of architecture and landscapes of extraordinary beauty rise, interesting and bright events are arranged that remain in the memory of the tourist for a long time. Modern hotels, SPA centers, water parks, and incredible entertainment create conditions for any type of recreation. In order to see all this beauty with your own eyes and not miss anything, it is better to delve in luxury – rent a car Dubai . This is a huge advantage for those who do not like to adjust to schedules and want to enjoy all the delights of the country for as long as possible. And the company Evolve will help you with this, because it provides a huge selection of cars and guarantees high quality of services provided.

The United Arab Emirates is a country that perfectly combines urban life and a relaxing beach holiday. This is one of the determining factors for planning your vacation here. And the tropical climate in the UAE allows you to relax here at any time of the year.

There are many options for a beach holiday in this amazing country. You just have to choose your favorite and go there. But first you should read about what a tourist needs to know before traveling to the UAE.

The best beaches of the UAE

PALM JUMEIRAH IN DUBAI.

This is the world’s largest man-made island in the form of a palm tree, created from sand. Such a structure is considered a new wonder of the world. Vacation on this interesting island is considered an elite resort. Now there are more than 20 exclusive hotels, about 1800 private villas where rich and famous people live. It is also home to one of the world’s best water parks, an aquarium and a dolphinarium. In addition, tourists can sunbathe on the beach, swim, visit spas or go for a boat trip. Restaurants and the best nightclubs in Dubai are also at guests’ disposal. People travel around the island by taxi or by monorail, which in turn is also considered an unusual attraction for tourists.

BEACHES IN ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi is the largest and richest city of the Arab Emirates, which has more than 200 islands and 700 km of coastline. A beach holiday in the capital Abu Dhabi is a great alternative to Dubai. There are all the necessary conditions for your vacation to go flawlessly: developed infrastructure, shopping centers, various excursions, quiet beaches and not so strict prohibitions in the dress code and alcohol. There are not many tourists in Abu Dhabi compared to Dubai, so a beach holiday is perfect for families with children. It is also home to the largest zoo in the Middle East Al Ain Zoo and the largest flower park Al Ain Paradise, with a large number of attractions and entertainment for children. The most popular are the Ferrari World theme park, Warner Bros, and the Yas Waterworld water park.

HOLIDAYS IN AJMAN

Ajman has 16 km of fine white sand beaches. It’s not crowded and very clean. If we consider resorts in the UAE for holidays with children, Ajman is an ideal option. The resort is focused only on beach holidays, so it is suitable for those who are looking for an exceptionally quiet holiday without the hustle and bustle. This Emirate is not so rich in attractions, but you can get to Dubai or Abu Dhabi (to see the sights) by taxi or public transport. Although Ajman is considered a relatively inexpensive emirate, it is here that the best Kempinski hotel in the UAE with a chic beach is built. Of interest here are the archeological museum in an ancient fort, the Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque and the current residence of the Emir. You can also take a walk through picturesque parks such as Al Jurf Public Garden, Al Rashidiya Park and Mushrif Park.

HOLIDAYS IN FUJAIRAH

This resort is very different from others with its geographical location, mountain-sea landscape, abundance of natural greenery and shady palm trees. Fujairah is a small emirate in the very east of the UAE on the shores of the Gulf of Oman. All other resorts are located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. The beach strip has a length of 90 km. The resort is suitable for a relaxing holiday on the beach without the hustle and bustle, as well as for families with children. The sea is calm here, and the waves are small. The climate here is not as hot as in other emirates, so it will be comfortable to stay here at any time of the year.

For active recreation without prohibitions on the shores of the Persian Gulf, resorts such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi are suitable. Ajman and Fujairah are perfect for a quieter and more measured rest away from the hustle and bustle of the city.







