Water and Climate Change Forum in Yucatan, from March 14th to 22nd

“It is absolutely necessary to make visible that the quality of the water in the Yucatan aquifer has been significantly affected in recent years, the quality is getting worse by the minute, and that means big problems for the people of the Peninsula.”

(MERIDA, YUC. – VA POR LA TIERRA).- The Water and Climate Change forum will take place from March 14 to 22.

The event is organized jointly by ‘Va por la Tierra’ and the ‘Network for the Future Yucatan’, within the framework of World Water Day; a topic that becomes more relevant because “day zero is getting closer, that is, the day when no water will be coming out of our faucets,” said Salvador Castell González, founder of Va por la Tierra.

Currently, he explained, the availability of water is not only vital for human activity, but water is also needed for the maintenance of ecosystems, because if they do not receive what they need, they cannot offer the environmental services of human use.

“Today, with the recognition of a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, it is pertinent that we face problems with a transversal approach,” he said.

The objective is to recognize the right to water, taking information from its history and the role it has played in nature, but also within the communities; so that water can be preserved in quality and quantity for the present and the future.

The forum is divided in three blocks:

The importance of water to maintain all ecosystems Water and its rights Water and climate change

On March 21, as part of this event, a round table will be held to discuss the problems and opportunities of water due to the climate in Yucatan and, to finish, on Water Day, March 22, they will hold a discussion on the Climate Change Law in the State Congress, where they will deliver the proposals they have prepared the day before and throughout the forum.

“In the end, the goal is to continue adding […] We need to see water as a resource and a need for everyone and we need to participate in its governance and management process,” Salvador Castell González, founder of Va por la Tierra concluded.

Most of the events will be broadcast online, however, the forum will have three face-to-face moments: the inauguration, the work table and the discussion at the Congress. For more information go to the “Va por la Tierra” Facebook page available .

