Warm destinations while it is winter in Canada

If there is one thing Canadians love, it’s the warm-weather getaways. And considering how they suffer during the winter, they deserve it, right? Every year Canadians are irritated by the sub-zero temperatures and plan southbound pilgrimages.

However, many of them go to the same usual destinations. Whenever one Canadian finds an excellent spot, word gets around quickly, and it does not take long before they turn into overpriced tourist destinations.

Don’t fret. There is a whole hemisphere to explore as you search for your winter break. Here is a list of unique destinations you can visit when it is winter in Canada.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has not created a massive PR machine like some of its neighbors. Therefore, it has a lower tourism demand and a lot of value. For example, in Puerto Plata, you can find an all-inclusive five-star resort for as low as 50 USD per night.

Besides that, you can go to Santo Domingo, the capital city with a rich history that dates back 500 years. It is full of culture and excellent eats. If you are a nature lover, you can visit the impressive Salto El Limon waterfall (which is also free) and Parque Nacional Los Haitises.

Thailand

The flights to Thailand could be expensive, but don’t let that scare you. If you enjoy playing at gambling sites in Thailand, you will enjoy visiting the country even more. First, you can find affordable accommodation for as low as 60 USD per night. Moreover, Thailand has an excellent mix of cities in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

For beach lovers, you will enjoy life on the islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phi Phi. It gets even better if you are a foodie! Food in Thailand is ridiculously cheap, with some street delicacies costing as low as C$3. Traveling around Thailand is also affordable as you can use a bus or train.

Lisbon

Lisbon is another fantastic tourist destination you can visit when it is winter in Canada. The hotels in Portugal are reasonably priced, and the food is more economical than in other places in Europe. For example, you can enjoy a classic Mediterranean dinner of grilled fish and vegetables that will not cost you more than 8 Euros.

However, what makes Portugal really appealing is the variety you can access. You can move south to Algarve for a more relaxed vacation or move north to Porto if you want to experience the culture.

Taipei

Taipei is an excellent destination for members of the LGBTQ community. While there, visitors enjoy amazing street food, especially during the night. You will also find awesome bars and cool lounges. Moreover, you go up Taipei 101 (the fifth -tallest building in the world) to get a better view of the city.

Additionally, the National Palace Museum will give you access to a massive collection of imperial Chinese art. When choosing a hotel, consider the ones with a subway station nearby. This approach will make it effortless for you to get around the city.

Bottom Line

There are many other popular destinations you can visit if you don’t mind the hustle and bustle of the crowds. But, the ones shared in this piece are unique and very economical.







