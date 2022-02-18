Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, and his family test positive for COVID

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and his family have tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Friday, Feb. 18th.
“My 5-year-old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. Our son has a runny nose and low-grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons,” Murthy said on Twitter.
Murthy, a leading U.S. government spokesperson on public health, added that he and his wife had mild symptoms. His wife had a headache and fatigue, while he was experiencing muscle aches, chills, and a sore throat, he said.
He added that his 4-year-old daughter, who tested positive first over the past weekend, was “doing ok” and her fever was starting to improve.
“She’s still congested and is now hoarse from all the coughing, but thankfully she’s still smiling and enjoying her arts and crafts,” he added.
Murthy also stressed the importance of being vaccinated and boosted against the virus and reiterated the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in his tweets on Friday, Feb. 18th.
