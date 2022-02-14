Valentines in Mexico is known as the “Day of Love and Friendship”

In Mexico, we celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 similar to the United States, but we celebrate the day as a day of friendship, not necessarily of romantic love. It’s a day of a deeper love for deeper friendships. Besides true love has to start with true friendship.

SDUT.- My greatest valentines have been incredible women and men, including my incredible family, starting with M.C., mi cariño, my best friend, who has always been by my side in all the ups and downs life brings. Valentines, it’s a day to remember the trident of love: to protect, to provide, and to profess.

I’ve seen a lot of life, and hardly anything surprises me anymore. I have found out that as I get older, only deep friendships are going to last no matter what.

So I want to talk about incredible friendships that are created when you have an organization that you love. It is a living soul with lots of parts that connect the dots to your heart. I know all of you have organizations that are your valentines and have done incredible work for others and their mission and vision speaks to that.

Teatro Máscara Mágica, the theatre company I co-founded in 1989 to make the arts more multicultural and affordable, has been my body of Amistad — friendship — for 33 years. I’ve been lucky to have these friends, board members, advisory board members, actors, designers, playwrights, volunteers, and, of course, audiences with helping hands and hearts.

They have made me stronger, smarter, and always truthful. They have my back.

A great organization has people with unconditional love and if it doesn’t then that organization has no heart. Every time we have a project these people try to be encouraging and joyful and not judgmental. They are loyal and keep you on track of your mission for the good of everyone. As the artistic director of Teatro Máscara Mágica, I want to be told the truth no matter what.

One thing I know: When they say they’ll pray for you, they will.

An organization is not about the quantity of people but the quality of the people that surround you. The people affiliated with Teatro Máscara Mágica use the “Eureka” principle — the excellent utilization of resources and expertise and knowledge of all. On this day of amor y amistad, we must recognize the people whose shoulders we stand on, our “team”: Tenemos extraordinaria amistad monumental.

Teatro Máscara Mágica is a culturally diverse team of artists and supporters who believe that all races, creeds and cultures should have the opportunity for artistic expression, particularly in the multisensory realm of live theater.







