UADY’s School of Medicine, among the best in Mexico

In the last four years, it went from 28th to 13th place out of 120 universities.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) is among the most recognized nationally, the educational authorities have worked hard so that graduating students have a better opportunity to take the national exam for a specialty, and in the last four years the institution went from 28th place, out of 120 universities and schools in the country, to 13th place, informed the director, Carlos Castro Sansores.

Good grades are not enough to enter this School of Medicine, especially in the Bachelor’s Degree of Medical Surgeon, which is one of the most demanded not only in this university but also at a state level.

” On an annual average we receive about 3,500 applications to enter and study medicine, unfortunately, our capacity is at 180 or 190 new students, this is according to the regulations of the General Health Law that indicates that there can only be one scholarship student for every five hospital beds,” he said.

Castro Sansores said that it is not only a situation of the university or higher education institutions but also of the capacity that the health sector has to accept and admit students, at UADY the School of Medicine and the medical surgeon degree is the most demanded.

He emphasized that hard work is reflected in the fact that they went from 28th place out of 120 universities and schools in the country to 13th place in four years of work. UADY’s School of Medicine has 19 specialties and its objective is to be recognized nationally and internationally.

