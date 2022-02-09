Two men arrested for drug dealing in Progreso

(MERIDA, YUC. – FGE).- Accused of crimes against health in the form of drug dealing, in the variant of possession for the purpose of supplying cannabis and methamphetamine narcotics, R.R.R.R. and K.M.V.S. were charged by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), for the events that occurred a few days ago in the Yucalpetén subdivision in the city of Progreso, Yucatan, where they were discovered in possession of the aforementioned narcotics.

After being detained by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), they were transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, where the integration of the investigation folder began, which led to the criminal case 14/ 2022, which was prosecuted in the Third Control Court, based in Progreso, where the judicial authority decreed the legality in the arrest of the accused and the litigation prosecutors, after formulating the imputation of the crime, exposed the evidence data for request the connection to the process of the defendants, who requested the duplicity of the constitutional term to resolve their situation, for which it was established that the hearing be resumed on February 10.

It should be noted that, after the investigation carried out by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, it was established that the events occurred on February 3, when the accused were surprised on 29th Street between 140 and 142 of the aforementioned subdivision in possession of cannabis and methamphetamines, without having any permission to possess them legally, so they were arrested at the time and turned over to this social representation.

Finally, before concluding the initial hearing, the litigation prosecutors presented the arguments to request the imposition of justified preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control Judge for the duration of the process.

