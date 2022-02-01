Two endangered spider monkeys become roadkill near El Cuyo, Yucatan

The incident was reported by a person on social media. It should be remembered that the Spider Monkey is an endangered species, protected
(MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Through social networks, a user reported the death of two spider monkeys , mother and calf, who were run over on the Colonia Yucatán-El Cuyo road, near the community of Samaria, where the bodies of both animals were found.
The image that Josué Gordillo Polanco shared on his Facebook account and went viral in a few minutes, as it alerts motorists to drive carefully to avoid this type of situation where defenseless animals are affected.
The Internet user pointed out that, just as animals can be affected, so can those that run over them because they can lose control of the steering wheel and suffer an accident.
The bodies of the little monkey and her calf were on the traffic lane, where they were abandoned after being run over by a motorized vehicle during the course of Saturday afternoon, according to the time in which the finding was made known on social networks.
Among the comments made in the publication, users ask the authorities to place speed bumps or signs so that motorists drive carefully through the area.
It is worth mentioning that it is common to find dead animals in this section, such as armadillos, tolocs (iguanas), snakes, tigrillos, rabbits and even deer, and that is why, says the Internet user, it is necessary to protect them when they are found crossing the road, avoiding run over them by slowing down.
It should be noted that, according to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the spider monkey is a species listed in the Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010, within the endangered category.
