Tuesday, February 22, will be a hot day for the wintertime in Yucatan

A new cold front could still appear in the region before the end of the month.
(MÉRIDA, YUC. – METEORED).- This Tuesday, February 22nd, the weather in Yucatan will be hot and rainless due to the circulation of an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere.
Just one month before the spring season officially begins, the weather in the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to include thermal sensations above 40 degrees again.
This condition would be maintained all week, so preventive measures will have to be taken against high radiation, dehydration and heat stroke.
For Yucatan, maximum temperatures of 32 to 37 degrees are predicted, with a sensation of embarrassment, and minimums of 19 to 24.
In the case of Mérida, the maximum would be from 32 to 35 degrees, and from 20 to 23 the minimum.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment