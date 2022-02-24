Trump falsely blames Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on ‘rigged election’ in the US

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News late Wednesday night only to be cut off once he brought up falsehoods about the 2020 US election.

The prime-time opinion host Laura Ingraham was asking Trump about “a lot of weakness in the United States” and where NATO stood as Russia mounted an invasion of Ukraine, news of which broke shortly before the former president’s interview.

Trump quickly pivoted to reiterating his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I think you’re exactly right — I think that’s what happened,” Trump said.

“He was going to be satisfied with a peace, and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration, and, as an American, I’m angry about it, and I’m saddened by it,” he continued. “And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened.”

Here's Donald Trump on Fox News saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine "all happened because of a rigged election."



Laura Ingraham then briefly cuts him off to air the Ukrainian envoy's speech. (Of course, she then pulled out of the speech to go back to Trump.) pic.twitter.com/7ZfSp7icQ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2022

After Trump brought up his “rigged election” line, Ingraham ended the interview.

“President Trump, we actually have — just, hold on, I’m so sorry to interrupt you — but have, we’re going to the Pentagon, I believe?” Ingraham said. “Ukraine, sorry. Ukraine is speaking at the UN.”

MSNBC and CNN also carried the remarks from Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Representatives from Fox News pointed to the network’s live coverage from Ukraine when asked for comment.

The Fox News reporters Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan were on the ground in Ukraine providing live coverage, and Ingraham returned to her previously scheduled interview with the journalist Glenn Greenwald after coming back from the floor of the United Nations.

