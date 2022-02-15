Top-Rated Non GamStop Games with Free Spins

Every year there is a barrage of new online slot games released for the pleasure of casino enthusiasts. The app designers and software providers include new and exciting features to contribute a fresh outlook to the pre-existent slot games. But for GamStop users dealing with exclusion from UKGC registered casinos it can be increasingly difficult for players to play their favourite slot games at NonStopCasino.org that provide non GamStop free spins bonuses with no deposit as means of recreation. Especially with the pandemic in mind, casino enthusiasts need a new form of entertainment now more than ever. Most of the top tier slots from reputed game providers such as Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming, EGT, Azumi, etc are available on offshore casinos operating under Malta Gaming Authority, Gambling Commission of Great Britain, Government of Gibraltar, etc. Hence they aren’t under the purview of UKGC and Gamstop. Punters under the self-exclusion policies can freely launch any of these casinos from reputed offshore casinos and enjoy.

Based on the online traffic, a few popular and lucrative online slot games amongst GamStop users are:

Ugga Bugga

Playtech software presents to the world of online gambling, an innovative online slot machine game with no deposit free spins called Ugga Bugga. Ugga Bugga is a unique, tribal theme slot game that offers a Wild payout and Hold feature. Ugga Bugga has an exciting interface with primitive African tribal symbols and an immersive sound experience that makes it a crowd favourite. Ugga Bugga has a world-class RTP of 99.06%, which almost guarantees a bigger win on every next round played. Ugga Bugga is a famous Playtech creation known for its gambling features. The game is fairly simple with 3 reels, 10 rows with 10 paylines however, it is addictive due to its striking animation and an extremely high RTP which makes it very profitable.

Goblin’s Cave

Goblin’s cave takes the cake as one of the most popular online slot games that provide free spins without deposit. Developed by Playtech, Goblin’s Cave caters to all the slot needs and also provides great gaming action. The game is a horror-themed slot game that is considered ghoulishly fun by the players. With all the new variations of slot games available online, Goblin’s quest offers a dark and quirky player interface that makes the game addictive for its audience. Goblin’s Cave has an RTP of 96% offering a huge potential to win. It has 3 reels and 3 paylines that are simple, however, stunning due to its addictive visuals and sound effects.

Gonzo’s Quest

In the list of best slot games with free spins not on GamStop, Gonzo’s Quest is worthy of mention. Developed by NetEnt, the game offers superb animations and a tuneful backing track that guides the player through the quest in the golden city of Eldorado. The game offers 5 reels and 3 rows, with 20 fixed paylines that favour the player immensely. Gonzo’s Quest has an RTP of 95.97 which when compared to other slot games might seem less but its exciting bonuses and offers makes it worthwhile. The game is filled with Mayan-themed symbols and motifs, giving it an antique and exciting look. The game offers avalanche reels and an increasing win multiplier which results in a sure shot win for the interested player. The rules of the game are easy and the outcome, equally attractive making the game so lucrative amongst online casino buffs.

Mega Moolah

Another noteworthy game that offers the audience a thrill of the wild is the Mega Moolah slot game. Released in 2006 by Microgaming entertainment company, Mega Moolah has earned its place in the online gambling industry with an RTP of 88.12%. The game offers a 5 x 3 reel layout which is a visually uncomplicated slot machine layout. It features 25 paylines and also comes with a bonus round with wild multipliers. The game offers a unique non GamStop no deposit free spins bonus feature that is triggered at random, allowing the players to win one of four progressive jackpots by spinning the wheel. Mega Moolah’s theme is based on the wild Savanna of Africa and has wild animal-themed symbols all over the game interface. Mega Moolah is known to be one of the earliest online slot games designed after the African safari theme – making it a classic amongst the others.

Concluding Thoughts

GamStop users are often encouraged to step away from their problem gambling habits by registering themselves in this self-exclusion service with a strict time period that cannot be reversed. If the player successfully curbs their problem gambling tendencies then these top-rated slot games provide a much-required respite from the ban period and allow players to try their hand at easy-going slot games which guarantees fun and excitement along with small jackpots which can be won.







Comments

comments