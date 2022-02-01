Thursday Night Movie at “Il Caffé” presents: Flee

Greetings film fans:



It’s rare for a movie to be eligible for Oscar recognition in three separate categories, but such is the case with our movie on Thursday. Flee (2021), Denmark’s official entry for Best International Feature, is also in the running for Best Documentary as well as Best Animated Feature.

Flee tells the story of Amin, a refugee from Afghanistan who had entered Denmark 20 years earlier as an unaccompanied minor, and who is now forced to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

Recipient of 62 awards and 122 nominations at international film festivals, including the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. Here’s the IMDb link:

Flee (2021) – IMDb

Il Caffe. Thursday, February 3. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.Please RSVP to Maria by phone or WhatsApp: 999 990 0858Please note that seat availability is by RSVP; seat selection is first come first served.

