Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffé brings: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Greetings film fans:
Bhutan, a tiny country nestled in the eastern edge of the Himalayas between Bangladesh and Tibet, is hardly known for its moviemaking, or much else for that matter.
Nevertheless, Bhutan scored a first this week with its nomination for Best International Feature in this year’s Oscar race for Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019), the story of a young teacher who is assigned to a school in Lunana, a remote village in northwestern Bhutan.
Before that, Bhutan’s movie offerings were mostly limited to Bollywood knockoffs, localized with Bhutanese music and dance, but with Lunana, Bhutan has gained a place on the world stage.
In addition to its Oscar nomination, Lunana has garnered 18 wins and 10 nominations at international film festivals. Here’s the IMDb link:
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – IMDb
Il Caffe. Thursday February 10. Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30.
Please RSVP to Maria via phone or WhatsApp: 999 990 0858
