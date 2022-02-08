  • Entertainment,
    • Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffé brings: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

    By on February 8, 2022
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

    Greetings film fans:
    Bhutan, a tiny country nestled in the eastern edge of the Himalayas between Bangladesh and Tibet, is hardly known for its moviemaking, or much else for that matter. 

    Nevertheless, Bhutan scored a first this week with its nomination for Best International Feature in this year’s Oscar race for Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019), the story of a young teacher who is assigned to a school in Lunana, a remote village in northwestern Bhutan. 

    Before that, Bhutan’s movie offerings were mostly limited to Bollywood knockoffs, localized with Bhutanese music and dance, but with Lunana, Bhutan has gained a place on the world stage. 

    In addition to its Oscar nomination, Lunana has garnered 18 wins and 10 nominations at international film festivals.  Here’s the IMDb link:
    Il Caffe.  Thursday February 10.  Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30.

    Please RSVP to Maria via phone or WhatsApp:  999 990 0858

