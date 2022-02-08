Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffé brings: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Greetings film fans:

Bhutan, a tiny country nestled in the eastern edge of the Himalayas between Bangladesh and Tibet, is hardly known for its moviemaking, or much else for that matter.

Nevertheless, Bhutan scored a first this week with its nomination for Best International Feature in this year’s Oscar race for Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019), the story of a young teacher who is assigned to a school in Lunana, a remote village in northwestern Bhutan.

Before that, Bhutan’s movie offerings were mostly limited to Bollywood knockoffs, localized with Bhutanese music and dance, but with Lunana, Bhutan has gained a place on the world stage.

In addition to its Oscar nomination, Lunana has garnered 18 wins and 10 nominations at international film festivals. Here’s the IMDb link:

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – IMDbLunana: A Yak in the Classroom: Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji. With Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden …

Il Caffe. Thursday February 10. Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30.

Please RSVP to Maria via phone or WhatsApp: 999 990 0858

