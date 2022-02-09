Through the program “Te damos una mano” hand prostheses will be donated in Yucatan

People starting at 6 years old and even older adults can apply to this program.

(MERIDA, YUC. – ROTARY CLUB).- The Mérida Rotary club, together with the LN4 Hand Protect group, and the ADO Foundation are carrying out a campaign to donate hand prostheses, which will be completely free.

In an interview with Emilio Bolio, who is one of the coordinators of the Rotary Club, and of the “Te damos una mano” (We give you a hand) program, said that this program was born with the aim of supporting those who need a hand prosthesis.

He explained that these are free, but a form needs to be filled out, so applicants will have until February 28 to sign up.

They will be granting 100 hand prostheses, which they hope to make the most of, for the inhabitants of Yucatan.

He added that one of the requirements is the union of at least 7 centimeters between the elbow and the stump, so that the flexion can occur naturally.

The interviewee stressed that, so far, there are several interested parties but few requests, so they ask to share the information so that it reaches people who, either by birth or by amputation, do not have one of their upper limbs.

Although the application deadline is this February 28, it will be until June, when the donors arrive in Mérida, to carry out the application of the prosthesis and training for its use.

