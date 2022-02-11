Thermoelectric plant in Valladolid, expected to start construction in June

AMLO initially announced that the construction of the Thermoelectric Plant would begin in March 2021.

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN.- It will be until the second half of this year when construction work will begin on the third thermoelectric plant in this city to guarantee sufficient energy generation for the Tren Maya project, which will operate on electricity, as announced in 2020 by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As will be recalled, at the end of 2020 AMLO toured the eastern zone to supervise the progress of the Mayan Train project and announced the construction of two thermoelectric plants, since the train would operate on electricity.

One of the plants would be built in Merida and the other in this city. Back then, AMLO announced that the construction of the Thermoelectric Plant would begin in March 2021.

And now, it has been announced that the construction would begin in the second semester of this year, in June or at the end of the year, everything will depend on the pandemic conditions, according to what could be found out.

The new plant would be located at the back of the first thermoelectric plant “Felipe Carrillo Puerto”, where there is enough land for the project.

There is also a cenote on the site that will provide enough water for electricity generation.

The new plant will be operated by the federal government and will generate around 500 kilowatts per hour, enough to provide energy for the Mayan Train, both in Yucatán and in the state of Quintana Roo.

In this city there are two power generating plants, the first one is “Felipe Carrillo Puerto” and the second one is considered “Valladolid II”, which is operated by the private sector.

The first one generates more than 150 jobs and the second one only about 30 because it has much more computer-controlled technology and does not require more personnel, even though it generates much more energy than the first one.

The Yucatan Times

