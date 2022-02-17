There’s a 100% Electric Car built by Mexican women, its name is Zacua

After an almost 5-year hiatus the Zacua, a 100% electric and 100% Mexican car company, is back in the headlines after last week’s unveiling of the first two models at the auto production plant in Pueblo. Like other electric vehicles, it does not emit CO2, but something that makes it unique in the world is that it is built by women.

El Universal | Puebla, Mexico – The prototypes of these vehicles were first presented in mid-2017, but a 7.1-degree tremor that shook the center of the country in September of that year and the difficulties of marketing electric models, such as the lack of incentives and recharging stations, delayed the plans of the Mexican Parking Operator Company (Copemsa), owner of Zacua. Therefore, the first cars were not introduced to the market until February 8, 2022.

Zacua currently produces two models, the Zacua MX2 and the Zacua MX3, both with a price of 599,990 pesos.

The Zacua MX 2 is a coupé with a more aerodynamic and aesthetic design and trunk space of 247.5 square centimeters; while the Zacua MX 3 is a hatchback with a more classic design and 487.5 square centimeters of trunk space. All other elements are identical; both models have only two seats.

Both models reach a maximum speed of 85 kilometers per hour and a universal recharging system that lasts up to eight hours. Other features include ABS brakes, a navigation screen to monitor the status of the vehicle, and Bluetooth connectivity. The batteries are protected by the aluminum chassis, which are specially designed to absorb energy in the event of an impact.

Battery life is rated at 100 miles, but will vary depending on grades, inclines, speed, and driver’s driving habits. The battery has a life of 3,000 cycles, which can be translated into around 8 years of life, if it is charged from the minimum to the maximum (from 0 to 100%) every day.

The philosophy of this company is to accelerate the transition of Mexico towards the use of environmentally friendly energies, with the design and production of non-polluting urban vehicles, small in size, but functional and aesthetic.

In order to encourage these cars, Zacua plans to gradually open around 150 charging stations in Mexico City, which will be mapped in a smartphone application, along with all other functional charging stations in Mexico City.

Zacua employs only women in its engineering center, who work both in the design of prototypes and development of new projects as well as in the assembly of different parts. This measure aims to meet a policy of inclusion, to promote women in the automotive sector.

“It should be noted that Zacua is the first car globally, in more than 120 years of history, to be assembled by a 100% female team,” said Nazareth Black, Executive Director of Zacua.

During the presentation of these made in Mexico electric cars, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs, Martha Delgado, test drove the vehicles and took the opportunity to praise and recommend them.

Figures from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics indicate that from January to November 2021, of the total number of vehicles sold in Mexico, only 4.7% were electric.

