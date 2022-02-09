The signing of the “Umán Sin Fronteras” Agreement brings economic growth opportunities to the municipality

Work continues to generate growth opportunities for all its inhabitants in Umán, Yucatán.

(UMAN, YUC. – UMAN CITY COUNCIL).- On Tuesday, February 8th, the signing of the “Umán sin Fronteras” agreement was held, which aims to contribute to gender equity, through social, economic and entrepreneurial strategies that help improve the quality of families life.

Said signature will allow the export to the United States of 100% artisanal products such as jams, hammocks, soaps, piñatas, among others.

In the Capital City of Industries, all artisans and entrepreneurs have open doors to promote their products and services to put them in the eyes of all of Mexico.

These actions allow us to show the benefits and riches that Umán offers to the whole world, but above all to empower women and demonstrate their capacity that distinguishes them to get ahead.

The event was attended by the municipal president of Umán, Dr. Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, C. Graciela Vera Puigserver, Representative of the company Sur, Lic. María Eugenia Marín Vázquez, President of Ammeyuc, Lic. Leonardo Parra Canto, Director Training of the State Government, Mtra. Paulina Viana Gómez, Director of Artisan Development of the IYEM, C. Adolfo González, Undersecretary of Labor of the State Government, Lic. Bella Margarita Poot Chab, Municipal Trustee, QFB Armando Quintal Rosado, Municipal Secretary as well as council members Adonay Poot Uitz, Alma Pech Canché, Francisco Uc Estrella, Valeria Uc Castillo and Yajaira Manzanero Mendoza.

