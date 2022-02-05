The price of bread goes up in Mérida and the rest of the state

Mérida bakeries confirmed a rise in the price of bread, due to the impossibility of sustaining the cost increases in their inputs.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- A few days ago, the adjustment to costs began, which led to an increase of between 50 cents to one peso for the Yucatecan “Francés” and sweet bread, a measure that was warned in advance.

Leticia Pech Gamboa, owner of a bakery in the state capital, said that since the end of last year the increase in the final product was already coming.

“In traditional bakery, all pieces of bread went up one peso, ” she said.

She referred that the rise was generated due to the costs of the main inputs, something that was a key factor for this adjustment to the price of bread.

“The price of flour went up 5 times last year. We closed the year with a price of 580 to 620, depending on the brand and the supplier”, he explained.

She said that there were also increases in the cost of vegetable shortening, which rose in price to one thousand pesos, along with margarine and butter, as well as oil, which doubled its cost.

In addition, increases were reported in the cost of polyethylene bags and cardboard boxes, products that are also used by bakers, something that also impacts the price of the final product.

Faced with this situation, the merchant assured that facing increases is the best strategy for businesses to survive, for which reason it was requested to avoid unfair competition.

“It is important that colleagues really look at their production costs because we always have competition. We can do that if it makes us improve, provide good service, good bread, but not lower your price to keep a customer. I think that in the long run, it is affected,” she said.

For many of our readers a rise of one peso (fifty cents American), is nothing, but when it comes to Yucatecan families in small towns and rural communities statewide, this is a tremendous blow.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments