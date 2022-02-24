The Mexican Caribbean is promoted at the 41st edition of ANATO in Colombia

The Mexican Caribbean participates in the Anato fair, which takes place from Wednesday the 23rd to the 25th of this month.

(QUINTANA ROO – CPTQ).- The Mexican Caribbean is ready to participate in the Anato tourism fair, in Colombia, to recover the figures it had in 2019, which were more than 220,000 visitors.

About ANATO: the trade show

Colombian travel trade show created by the Colombian Association for Travel Agencies and Tourism, ANATO for its acronym in Spanish.

In addition to being an excellent opportunity for presenting the innovations and news from the sector, Vitrina Turística ANATO is a great business platform for its participants.

Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council ( CPTQ ), explained that the Mexican Caribbean pavilion is more than 100 square meters wide, and they are obsreving all the corresponding health protocols, and only 30 people can be inside the pavillion at a time

The Mexican Caribbean returns after not attending last year due to the pandemic. Flota Ocampo explained that in 2019 there were 238 thousand Colombian tourists who traveled to the Mexican Caribbean, last year they closed with 222 thousand, and now Colombia has positioned itself as the second most important foreign tourism market in Quintana Roo only second to the United States, and with a positive trend.

The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry ( Canirac ) also confirmed its attendance, said its president Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco Mendoza.

They will be in charge of offering a tasting dinner with sustainable local products from the Mexican Caribbean at the Embassy of Mexico in Colombia, located in Bogotá, which is expected to be attended by more than 30 people.

The objective is to promote Quintana Roo gastronomy and to do so chef Ignacio del Río will participate, who is one of the greatest representatives of state and national cuisine, for which he has been awarded as one of the best in the country by including the Benazuza restaurant among the 50 Best Restaurants in Mexico, as well as the chef Arturo Acevedo of the Dos Playas hotel, who is the vice president of Cooks of Quintana Roo.

The Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres is also interested in attracting the market and for this its representative, Jesús Almaguer Salazar, already has 25 business appointments scheduled.

