The international community criticizes Mexico’s “insipid” call for peace on Earth

Instead of condemning Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his unjustified attack on Ukraine, Mexico and some other Latin American countries made insipid calls for peace on Earth. Their initial response to Russia’s invasion of a sovereign nation has been pathetic.

Ironically, by not condemning Russia by name, they are tacitly accepting Putin’s view of the world, one in which superpowers have the right to have “spheres of influence” around their borders, effectively controlling neighboring countries.

By that measure, the United States would have the right to invade Latin American countries whenever it doesn’t like their governments. If Putin’s logic prevails, the United States could theoretically recognize, for example, the independence of a potential separatist area in Yucatan, Mexico, and send its troops there.

Vladimir Rouvinski, a Russia expert who heads the Politics and International Relations Lab at the ICESI University in Cali, Colombia, told me that Russia would be perfectly comfortable with dividing the world into geopolitical blocs run by the United States, Russia, and China.

“From the perspective of the Russian elites, the ideal world would be one that is divided into spheres of influence,” Rouvinski told me. “Ukraine, Belarus — and even Central Asian republics — would belong to the Russian sphere, and Latin America would be an exclusive zone of influence of the United States.”

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments