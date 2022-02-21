The Dominican Republic starts to build a “wall” on the border with Haiti

The Dominican government on Sunday began building a wall that will cover almost half of the 392-kilometer (244 miles) border with Haiti, its only land neighbor, to stop irregular migration and the smuggling of goods, weapons, and drugs.
While the two countries share the island of Hispaniola, they are worlds apart in terms of development. Crime-plagued Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the Dominican Republic, a popular Caribbean tourist destination, has prospered in recent decades amid marked political stability.
Many Haitians cross the border clandestinely in search of work in the fields or in the construction industry in the Dominican Republic.
“The benefit for both nations will be of great importance,” said Dominican President Luis Abinader shortly before pushing the button to begin pouring concrete into the foundations of what will be the wall in the province of Dajabón, some 230 kilometers northwest of the capital.
About 500,000 Haitians and tens of thousands of their descendents live in the Dominican Republic, a Spanish-speaking nation of about 11 million people, according to the most recent immigration survey conducted in 2018.
Abinader estimated the border wall will reduce the smuggling of commercial goods, weapons and help fight organized crime in both nations.
He started the project, which aims to build a 164 kilometer wall, ahead of the anniversary of the Dominican Republic’s independence from Haiti on Feb. 27, 1844.
Abinader said the first phase of the project will be completed within nine months at the latest.
The 20-centimetre-thick concrete wall topped by a metal mesh will be 3.9 meters (12.8 ft) high and will have fiber optics for communications, movement sensors, cameras, radars and drones.
The project also includes the construction of 70 watchtowers and 41 access gates for patrolling.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment