Television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo found dead in Mexico City

Mexican television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo, known as Michell Simon, was found dead on Tuesday south of the capital, Mexico City, authorities said.
Reuters.– The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City reported that her body was found, wrapped in sheets, by workers fighting a fire on the Picacho-Ajusco highway.
Police have conducted inspections and interviews with witnesses at the scene, police spokesman Ulices Lara Lopex said on Twitter.
Authorities, who did not give a cause of death, said they were working on different lines of investigation.
Relatives and friends of the journalist, who was originally from the southern state of Veracruz, reported her as missing last Friday.
Her apparent murder would make her the sixth media worker to be killed in Mexico this year.
Media protection groups and activists say, criminal groups and drug gangs, as well as corrupt officials, upset by reporters’ work, are suspected of carrying out many of the killings.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year was concerning.
“I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth,” Blinken said in the message on Twitter.
Journalists in the northern border city of Tijuana held protests last week to urge President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bring to end violence towards media workers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican company ‘Colore’ strengthens its presence in Yucatan
Innovative products to make your own.
-
Sterilize your dog or cat at the Veterinary Module of the Mérida City Council
You can get your dog.
-
Today, February 24th, México’s National Flag Day is celebrated
Every February 24 Mexico celebrates National.
-
Mexican youtuber Alex Tienda witnesses attacks in Ukraine
The communicator was consulted by the.
-
Lack of Chinese production benefits the clothing sector in Yucatan
This boom has allowed companies dedicated.
-
Man is denounced for hanging and torturing his dog in Tizimín, Yucatán
Residents of the community of Sucopo,.
-
Man nearly killed his brother after finding him with his wife in Kanasin, Yucatan
The events occurred when Ángel Eduardo.
-
The Mexican Caribbean is promoted at the 41st edition of ANATO in Colombia
The Mexican Caribbean participates in the.
-
Conservation of the Maya jungle of Yucatan is strengthened with international economic support
Yucatan signs agreement with the Nature.
-
“It is imperative to reactivate concerts and massive events in Yucatan”, the business sector says
Tourism Promotion Agencies in Yucatan assure.
Leave a Comment