Strong frost and rain starting this Tuesday 8th, due to a mass of cold air in Yucatan

The cold front number 28 forced the closure of ports to navigation, as was announced at the last minute.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – PROCIVY).- The frost in Yucatan will continue, as well as the rainy conditions and intense winds, since front number 28 will be reinforced with a mass of cold air, reported the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy).

It will be this Tuesday the 8th when said system, which currently affects the slope of the Gulf of Mexico, will influence the Peninsula; after noon, there will be a north in the west of the entity and, gradually, it will spread towards the center, east and south.

There will be moderate to strong gusts of air, from 55 to 65 kilometers per hour, on the coast, and from 45 to 55, for the rest of the territory; this will imply waves of 1.8 to 2.5 meters in height, which could keep the ports closed to navigation.

The rains will be moderate to heavy, with greater concentration in the southwest and the coast, so it is not ruled out that, in the latter, there will be inflows of seawater. Also, temperatures will drop, since the behavior of these phenomena will be stationary.

Minimum temperatures

In this sense, minimums of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius are expected in the southern cone and its surroundings; 15 to 17 , in the center and north, and 20 to 22 , on the coast, particularly on days from 10th to 15th.

On the 12th, the atmosphere will be cooler in those areas, with thermometers from 12 to 14, 13 to 15 and 19 to 21, respectively.

Precautions

Due to all of the above, the population is asked to take the necessary precautions, such as avoiding falling branches from trees, roofing materials from houses or any other flimsy structure, as well as protecting themselves from precipitation.

Given the sudden changes in temperature that the Unit’s Monitoring and Warning Center has predicted, the urge for families is to shelter and care for their most vulnerable members, such as girls, boys, older adults and people with disabilities.

