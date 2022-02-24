Sterilize your dog or cat at the Veterinary Module of the Mérida City Council

You can get your dog or cat sterilized at a reasonbale fee in Mérida, just visit the city’s Municipal Veterinary Module.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- I you want your pet to be sterilized, there is a series of requirements such as a minimum age of 4 months for dogs and cats, as well as other characteristics.

For more information about this surgery and the preoperative requirements, you can call 999 168 17 51 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, is located on Calle 18 between 19 and 21 Colonia Chichén Itzá, offers general consultations, application of vaccines, deworming, cures, evaluations and sterilizations at low cost.

In addition, there is the Peek Park veterinary module, located on Calle 28 between 7 and 9 of the Ampliación Juan Pablo II subdivision, where these services can also be requested at the number 9996-88-65-51. The hours of operation at both sites are Monday through Friday from 08:00 to 13:00.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments