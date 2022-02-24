Sterilize your dog or cat at the Veterinary Module of the Mérida City Council

You can get your dog or cat sterilized at a reasonbale fee in Mérida, just visit the city’s Municipal Veterinary Module.
(MÉRIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- I you want your pet to be sterilized, there is a series of requirements such as a minimum age of 4 months for dogs and cats, as well as other characteristics.
For more information about this surgery and the preoperative requirements, you can call 999 168 17 51 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, is located on Calle 18 between 19 and 21 Colonia Chichén Itzá, offers general consultations, application of vaccines, deworming, cures, evaluations and sterilizations at low cost.
In addition, there is the Peek Park veterinary module, located on Calle 28 between 7 and 9 of the Ampliación Juan Pablo II subdivision, where these services can also be requested at the number 9996-88-65-51. The hours of operation at both sites are Monday through Friday from 08:00 to 13:00.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican company ‘Colore’ strengthens its presence in Yucatan
Innovative products to make your own.
-
Today, February 24th, México’s National Flag Day is celebrated
Every February 24 Mexico celebrates National.
-
Mexican youtuber Alex Tienda witnesses attacks in Ukraine
The communicator was consulted by the.
-
Lack of Chinese production benefits the clothing sector in Yucatan
This boom has allowed companies dedicated.
-
Man is denounced for hanging and torturing his dog in Tizimín, Yucatán
Residents of the community of Sucopo,.
-
Man nearly killed his brother after finding him with his wife in Kanasin, Yucatan
The events occurred when Ángel Eduardo.
-
The Mexican Caribbean is promoted at the 41st edition of ANATO in Colombia
The Mexican Caribbean participates in the.
-
Conservation of the Maya jungle of Yucatan is strengthened with international economic support
Yucatan signs agreement with the Nature.
-
“It is imperative to reactivate concerts and massive events in Yucatan”, the business sector says
Tourism Promotion Agencies in Yucatan assure.
-
SICT announces new sanctions for those who block roads and hijack toll booths
The penalties for those who take.
Leave a Comment