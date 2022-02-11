State Government has invested more than 1.2 billion pesos to strengthen the Yucatecan Agricultural Sector

This support benefits the production of high-value crops such as avocado, lemon, orange, watermelon, sorghum, soy, grapefruit, among others.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SEDER).- In the last 3 years, the State Government has invested close to 1,285 million pesos to reactivate and promote the Yucatecan agricultural sector for the benefit of more than 40,000 agricultural producers in the 106 municipalities, reported the head of the Rural Development Secretariat (Seder), Jorge Díaz Loeza.

The state official indicated that these investments have generated growth in production volumes and in economic activity related to the agricultural sector, which is reflected in the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (ITAEE) which mentions that in the third quarter of 2021, the Primary Sector of Yucatan registered a growth of 10.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, while at the national level it was 2.7% in 2021.

In this sense, Díaz Loeza explained that during 2021, through the “Peso a peso” program in which resources were invested in conjunction with the State Government and producers for 124.3 million pesos, 15,810 producers from 106 municipalities benefited, who received more than 349,000 items such as supplies, tools and equipment.

The official specified that during this period programs such as Direct Support for Rural Development (PADDER) were also promoted, resources for more than 59 million pesos were used; Food Security where 448,000 20-kg bags of corn were delivered for consumption by 216,000 families in 103 municipalities.

During 2021, the official pointed out, schemes were also strengthened such as: Financing of the Agricultural Sector (Focapy and Foproyuc), the programs for Genetic Improvement and Cattle Repopulation; Strategic Plan for Agricultural Development of Yucatan (PEFAY); the delivery of Queen Bees, Veterinarian in your ranch; Health and Food Safety and Drilling of Wells.

