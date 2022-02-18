SSC hits drug trafficking in Mexico City; in 48 hours 64 linked to ‘La Unión Tepito’ fall

The head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, reported the results of “Operativo Cuauhtémoc”

(MEXICO CITY – SSC).- In 48 hours, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City carried out 19 operational actions in different neighborhoods of the Cuauhtémoc and Venustiano Carranza districts, where drugs were seized and 64 people, members of different cells, were arrested most of these criminals are linked to La Unión Tepito .

Of the total, 54 were seized for drug dealing and eight alleged criminals during the execution of two search warrants in two buildings in the downtown area of Mexico, as well as one person for the crime of homicide, derived from compliance with an arrest warrant.

In a message to the media, Omar García Harfuch , CDMX chief of Police, said that of the total of those arrested, 26 of them are buyers, so it is likely that the competent authority will decree their freedom, prior to analyzing the amount of drug that was assured to them.

Regarding the searches that were carried out between Wednesday, February 16th and Thursday the 17th, he pointed out that one was in the Guerrero neighborhood, where three more people were detained, doses of drugs were secured , a scale and radio communication equipment were seized too.

The second search was carried out on Aztecas Street, Centro neighborhood, where five alleged members of a criminal organization that operates in that demarcation were arrested, in that neighborhood to be more specific, among whom is a subject named Giovanni “N” , identified as an operator of the organization of that neighborhood, which also generates violence in the area, ” he said.

On the other hand, derived from the operational deployment on González Ortega street in the Morelos neighborhood, six more people were arrested, members of the same criminal organization that operates in this mayor’s office, who were secured a significant amount of drugs and cash. Also, on Jesús Carranza street, in the same neighborhood, four more people were arrested.

In that same street, a man and a woman were also arrested, in a different action, also with doses of drugs, as well as cash. In other points of the area, while carrying out drug dealing activities, 42 people were arrested and several doses of drugs were seized, as well as cash and cell phones, ” he added.

García Harfuh made it clear that some drug dealers belong to cells of La Unión Tepito, but that they are not part of the main structure of this criminal group, and that some of the detainees belong to other gangs that are divisions of that criminal organization.

