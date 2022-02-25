Specialized Unit for Animal Abuse Crimes in Yucatan enters into force

The unit will be in charge of integrating investigation folders for this crime after its publication in the Official State Gazette.

(MERIDA, YUC. – STATE GOVERNMENT).- Yucatan is going for the persecution and investigation of illegal acts against animals, after the entry into force of the Specialized Unit for Crimes of Domestic Animal Abuse.

After decree 08/2022, this instance came into operation, attached to the Vice Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes and Crimes against the Environment of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) , which responds to the demand of society to eradicate this type of illicit in the entire territory.

It was reported that the new institution already has an area equipped to receive citizens who want to file a complaint in this regard, as well as the designation of specialized personnel for adequate care.

The unit will be in charge of integrating investigation folders for this type of crime after its publication in the Official State Gazette, which establishes that its creation is intended to contribute to the investigation of possibly criminal acts in the matter, with the aim of that the Yucatecan society denounces those behaviors or acts typified as crimes against the domestic animals.

Under the ascription of the Deputy Prosecutor’s Office, the unit will deal with cases registered throughout the state territory, in accordance with the provisions of the State Penal Code and other applicable legal provisions.

For its proper functioning, it will have an area of ​​forensic veterinary medicine, as well as social work, in addition to being able to coordinate with other auxiliary authorities, such as agents of the State Investigative Police and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), for efficient research.

As a measure to promote respect for animals, but also the investigation and punishment of those who abuse these living beings, Governor Mauricio Vila announced last May the creation of this unit that comes into operation today, to offer better care and strengthen investigation of this type of crime.

