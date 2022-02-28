Sparrowhawk caught in Downtown Merida

On Friday, February 25, agents of the Mérida Municipal Police received a report that inside a parking lot located on Calle 61 between 58 and 60 there was a Sparrowhawk.
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., February 26, 2022.- Police agents attended the scene, as well as those in charge of the Animal Protection Unit who were given the bird.
Today at 7:35 am the bird was transferred to the Centennial Zoo.
It should be noted that the Sparrowhawk did not present any injuries.
The sparrowhawk, also known as the northern sparrowhawk or simply the sparrowhawk, is a small bird of prey in the family Accipitridae. Adult male sparrowhawks have bluish-grey upperparts and orange-barred underparts; females and juveniles are brown above with brown barring below.
