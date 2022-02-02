So, you like tamalitos? You’re in luck, a Tamale Fair is coming to Mérida!

At the event, there will be tamales of different varieties and exquisite flavors.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Who doesn’t like tamales? If you are a lover of the dish or simply want to try new and different types of tamales, you can attend the sixth National Tamale Fair, which will be held this Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 at Plaza Paseo Canek in Mérida.

This event, with free admission, will offer different types and styles of tamales, ranging from Yucatecan xpelón or Colado tamales, to tamales from Oaxaca, Puebla, Mexico City, among others.

People from different states of the country will participate in this fair, so there will be tamales prepared in different ways and with flavors for all palates.

There will be “tamal milpero” from Abalá. This year, the event will have the presence of municipalities from the south of the state such as Tekax, Ticul and Muna.

In addition, traditional cooks from Mucuyché, in the municipality of Abalá, will participate, presenting their traditional “tamal milpero”.

The name of the tamales comes from the Náhuatl tamalli, which means wrapped, and literally the hallmark of the tamales is that they are wrapped.

Although tamales are wrapped in corn husks, the recipe and preparation varies from region to region, as they can be wrapped in corn husks, banana, maguey and even in aluminum foil.

In Yucatán the most famous tamales are those of xpelón, which unlike other kinds of beans, the xpelón has the peculiarity that it must be used when it is still tender, because after 5 weeks of being harvested, it is useless for the preparation of dishes.

