Senior citizen dies while waiting at a doctor’s office in Izamal, Yucatan

The only thing that was known was that he said he felt bad and moments later he stopped breathing.
(IZAMAL, YUC. – FGE).- A senior citizen died in the waiting room of a medical office located in the Izamal Downtown area. Presumably it would be a heart attack, according to what could be found out.
The doctor’s office is located on the corner of Calle 31 and 32, where an elderly man arrived this Tuesday, February 15th, and sat in the waiting room, expecting his turn, and the only thing that was known was that he said he was feeling bad.
However, moments later he stopped reacting, so help was requested, arriving at the paramedics’ office aboard an emergency unit, but after being assessed it was reported that, unfortunately, he was dead, and apparently it was a heart attack that took him out of existence.
Minutes later, the forensics experts from the State Attorney General’s Office based in Izamal arrived, and took charge of the legal procedures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
