Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo

Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of Senator Jose Luis Pech Várguez, he has not yet resigned from Morena and faces accusations of treason by his co-religionists
(MEXICO CITY – MC).- The Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party formalized the candidacy of Senator José Luis Pech Várguez for governor of Quintana Roo.
Pech came to the Senate of the Republic for Morena, but on February 17 he announced that he was not going to support his party’s candidate for governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama Espinosa.
The election of José Luis Pech was supported by the national leader of MC, Movimiento Ciudadano, and more than 250 delegates of that political party in a decision that was made unanimously in the National Electoral Assembly that was held this Saturday in a hotel in the Napoles colony.
I thank #CitizenMovement for recognizing my political trajectory in favor of the people of Quintana Roo and their invitation to be considered as a citizen candidate for the governorship of #QuintanaRoo.”
Senator Jose Luis Pech Várguez
Pech Várguez has not yet resigned from Morena and faces accusations of treason from his co-religionists.
In that same assembly, the former PAN member and former Head of Office of the Presidency with former President Felipe Calderón, Patricia Flores was chosen as the MC candidate for the Durango Governorship.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
-
Sedena cybersecurity is disapproved by the Superior Audit of the Federation
The ASF said that in the.
Leave a Comment