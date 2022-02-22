Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo

Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of Senator Jose Luis Pech Várguez, he has not yet resigned from Morena and faces accusations of treason by his co-religionists

(MEXICO CITY – MC).- The Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party formalized the candidacy of Senator José Luis Pech Várguez for governor of Quintana Roo.

Pech came to the Senate of the Republic for Morena, but on February 17 he announced that he was not going to support his party’s candidate for governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama Espinosa.

The election of José Luis Pech was supported by the national leader of MC, Movimiento Ciudadano, and more than 250 delegates of that political party in a decision that was made unanimously in the National Electoral Assembly that was held this Saturday in a hotel in the Napoles colony.

I thank #CitizenMovement for recognizing my political trajectory in favor of the people of Quintana Roo and their invitation to be considered as a citizen candidate for the governorship of #QuintanaRoo.” Senator Jose Luis Pech Várguez

Pech Várguez has not yet resigned from Morena and faces accusations of treason from his co-religionists.

In that same assembly, the former PAN member and former Head of Office of the Presidency with former President Felipe Calderón, Patricia Flores was chosen as the MC candidate for the Durango Governorship.

