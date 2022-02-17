Security in Mérida is the main attraction for new investments

The issue of security is very important and currently the State is at the best levels of security perception.

(MERIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- José Luis Martinez Semerena, director of economy and tourism of the Mérida city council, said that for the year 2022 they are working on new investments, for which he assured that the interest of foreign companies to settle in Yucatan continues to grow.

After the recent opening of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Ciudad Caucel, the municipal official stressed that security is one of the main attractions for foreign investment.

He added that his dependency has been in charge of working to streamline the processes to open new businesses in the town, so that a new business can be established in 72 hours.

He explained that it is everyone’s task to work so that Mérida continues to be one of the safest cities in the country, and thereby create the conditions for new companies to arrive and create new jobs.

“We already have several proposals, we have companies from the city of Atlanta, from Chicago that are looking to come to the city of Mérida (…) There are many in the gastronomic industry, but also in the industrial and aeronautical sectors,” he concluded.

