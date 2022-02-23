Sectur reactivates the air connectivity of the Maya World with the Cancun-Flores air route

The new air route that will connect Quinatan Roo with Guatemala will be operated by Aeromar airline
(MERIDA, YUC. – SECTUR).- Accompanied by the Secretaries of Tourism of Yucatan, Michelle Fridman, of Quintana Roo, Bernardo Cueto and of Tabasco, José Nieves, who together with Chiapas and Campeche make up the states of the Maya World, the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, concluded a work tour of Guatemala where he led the launch of Phase 1 of the Reactivation of the Mundo Maya Connectivity, by inaugurating the new route between Cancun, Mexico and Flores, Guatemala, which is operated by Aeromar.
Torruco Marqués visited the Tikal National Park, one of the jewels of the Maya World, Cultural Heritage of Humanity. During the work tour, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) participated in a series of meetings, one of them with 65 Mexican tour operators to strengthen the link between Guatemala and Mexico, and initiate negotiations, taking advantage of the start of connectivity Aerial of the Maya World.
The directors of Aeromar, G Airways and ARM Aviación highlighted that after 34 years, air connectivity in the region is a reality, which will strengthen the tourist product of the Maya World. Later, Torruco Marqués offered a press conference where he stated that “in this first stage, the Cancun-Flores flight takes place, which is practically the gateway to Tikal, a marvel that the Mayas have bequeathed us, and from there we will advance with the other brother countries to integrate all the circuits with El Salvador, Honduras and Belize”.
He underlined the tourist potential of the Maya World, made up of the five countries, which in 2019 received nearly 50 million international tourists, which meant 3.4 percent of the world total, and with foreign exchange income of 28 billion dollars, that is 1.9 percent of global spending. Later, Miguel Torruco Marqués, in his capacity as Secretary of Tourism, received the keys to the city of Flores from its mayor, Mayra Elizabeth Altán, an act that he described as an honor and a privilege.
For their part, the directors of the airline thanked the support of the authorities for the launch of this new route, and spoke of the importance of coordinated work to strengthen the connectivity bridges of the Maya World.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
