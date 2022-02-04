Roberto Palazuelos is accused of recycling food at his Diamante K hotel in Tulum

“Cynical and shameless”: Former employee accuses Roberto Palazuelos of recycling food in his luxurious hotel
(MEXICO – TYT).- A great scandal surrounds the Mexican actor and businessman Robert Palazuelos after one of his former employees accused him of recycling the food in his luxury hotel Diamante K located in Tulum, this with the intention of minimizing expenses, a confession that has left everyone shocked and very upset.
Albina Amador made all kinds of statements in which the Black Diamond and one of its most famous hotels are severely affected. “He recycles the tomato, the lemon, the bread, what the customer leaves, the mayonnaise… Everything he recycles at his Diamante K hotel” shared on video.
In the video circulating on social networks, the woman details a moment she experienced while working at the hotel: “I am going to tell an anecdote about Roberto Palazuelos… the waiter arrives with the basket of bread, which was a slice cut in half, the waiter arrives, leaves it in the kitchen, but it was easy for him to grab a piece and eat it “.
In the same way, he added that when realizing it, Palazuelos exploded and assured that this is how expenses rise: “Roberto Palazuelos said: ‘Look at this son of his… he is eating his bread, and that is why expenses are rising’; I told him: ‘But Roberto, it is a bread that the diners left’, ‘that is yes’ , (answered the actor), but you know that you have to recycle it.
EX EMPLEADA LO DESCUBRE EN PUBLICO Y DICE SE LO DIGO EN SU CARA…— Anonymous/No me sigas ok!🤷🏼♂️ (@Anonymous05600) February 2, 2022
ROBERTO PALAZUELOS RECICLA LA COMIDA QUE DEJAN LOS COMENSALES EN SI RESTAURANTE.
“Recicla el tomate, el limón, el pan, 🥯lo que deja el cliente, la mayonesa. Todo recicla en su hotel Diamante K.”👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/yXFlJd8rkn
This is how the Mexican actor and businessman Roberto Palazuelos goes through another controversy in his career. Recently the journalist Lydia Cacho accused him of being part of a network of money laundering, theft and even disappearances in Tulum, this through his Twitter account before the end of 2021.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Company will provide transportation service from CDMX to the Felipe Angeles International Airport
To facilitate the arrival of users.
-
More than 100 thousand cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Yucatan since the pandemic began
On Thursday, February 3rd, Yucatan exceeded.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates the Municipal Institute for Women in Mama, Yucatan
Women who live in this municipality.
-
Yucatan fishermen receive support from the State Government for the grouper ban
Through the “I respect the ban.
-
Mexican Navy rescues 7 Cuban rafters in the Yucatan Chanel
The Cuban boat was damaged, they.
-
International recognition for the Ciénega and mangrove reserve of the northern coast of Yucatán
The Ramsar designation for the Ciénegas.
-
Drug seized and woman arrested during search in Ciudad Caucel
K-9 Agents of the SSP (Human.
-
Robot dogs will guard the U.S.-Mexico border
The goal is to use technology.
-
Biden could place the Mexican drug trafficking groups ‘under the spotlight’ with a new decree
The President of the United States,.
-
SEMUJERES Pledges To Reduce Harassment Of Yucatecan Women who use Public Transport
MÉRIDA, MX.– As public transportation is.
Leave a Comment