Return of Belize citizens to Chetumal gives an economic respite to local businesses

According to figures from the Canaco Chetumal Delegation, before the pandemic, the arrival of up to 80,000 visitors from the neighboring country to the state capital was registered every month.
(CHETUMAL, Q. ROO, – CANACO).- In the first days of the reopening of the Belize border, more than 1,200 citizens of the neighboring country have visited Chetumal, according to the Customs report, leaving a spill of approximately 72 thousand dollars for the local economy.
Juan Jaime Mingüer Cerón, president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur), expressed his confidence that this number will gradually increase in the following days, until recovering the arrival of 3 thousand daily visitors, registered before the pandemic.
” This is an important buyer’s market , since each one of them spends approximately 60 dollars in the city. They are practically the tourism that leaves the greatest spillover in the south of the State, since they come directly to Chetumal to buy,” he declared.
For this reason, he said, they are preparing a series of promotional packages and discounts on footwear, clothing, food, lodging and services, to encourage the arrival of more Belizean tourists to Chetumal.
This group left a spill to the local economy of just over 5 million dollars .
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Belizean government has declared the closure of its borders, prohibiting the departure of its citizens to Quintana Roo.
” That’s why it was so crucial that these tourists be allowed to re-enter , who represent the largest group of visitors to Chetumal, both in quantity and quality, be allowed to re-enter,” said Councilor Cinthya Millán Estrella, of the Othón P. Blanco Tourism Legislative Commission.
For this reason, he urged the population to respect health protocols, in order to prevent an increase in the rate of Covid-19 infections in the capital, which would put this type of tourism at risk.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Without salary agreement, workers of the Judicial Branch would go on strike once again
There has always been no agreement.
-
Another Quintana Roo criminal remains in custody in Merida hospital
The inmate, who remains in police.
-
After the scandal, Baker Hughes shareholders request an inquiry into contracts.
Every day the scenario of President.
-
Foreign Direct Investment to rescue Campeche’s economy
For several years the economy of.
-
On Friday 11th, the video mapping show returned to Valladolid
The video mapping shows viewers how.
-
Nearly 500 illegal migrants passed through Yucatán during 2021
During the past year, more than.
-
Another Mexican journalist is murdered, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media
The next day after the fifth.
-
How Yucatan has Managed to Increase Tourism in 2022
Look at how Yucatan has increased.
-
8 foreign castaways rescued off the coast of Progreso
The Navy came to the aid.
-
Yucatecan woman survivor of the tragedy on the Merida-Cancun highway says: “It was like a horror movie”
In the tragic accident eight people.
Leave a Comment