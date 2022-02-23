Residents of western Mérida demand suspension of the gas pipeline construction before the Federal Judicial Power

Citizens accuse that these works ‘promoted by the Yucatecan biscuit maker “Dondé” present a danger to their lives

(MERIDA – YUC. – TYT).- Residents of the San Damián neighborhood and its surroundings, demonstrated this Monday, February 21, at the doors of the Judicial Power of the Federation to demand that the judges issue a favorable resolution to the injunctions that have been filed against a gas pipeline being built near their homes.

They demand the definitive suspension from the Second District Court to cancel these works, which, as they stated, represents a danger to their lives. They have been denied on 12 occasions to stop the work on this project.

Lawyer Janet Medina Puy, a member of the Kanan Human Rights organization, advisers to the protesters, indicated that they have been presenting two amparos for more than a year based on the lack of consultation with the neighbors, however today they have not had a favorable result.

They reiterated that both state and municipal authorities have ignored them in this fight that affects hundreds of families in this neighborhood located west of the Yucatecan capital.

“The Mérida City Council has not been present to find out what is happening, we have sent direct letters to the mayor Renana Barrera and nobody listens to us, that is, they did not even do a survey to ask us if we wanted that gas pipeline through our homes. They are doing that gas pipeline for the “Dondé” biscuit factory, which shouldn’t be, since it is in a residential area,” said Javier Espinosa, an affected neighbor.

We want our voice to be heard, so that the federal courts protect us against these companies, he asserted.

The protesters recalled that they have been filing injunctions for a year without ruling in their favor despite presenting evidence of the danger posed by the excavations, since there are caves in the area, they fear that there may be a sinkhole or an explosion. This Monday the 21st, they filed another amparo.

