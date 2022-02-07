Residents of Maxcanú denounce urban damages caused by the construction of the Maya Train

The municipal president of Maxcanú, Yucatan says that Fonatur and the construction companies refuse to repair the streets and roads they have severely damaged. He assures that the small budget of the city council is not enough for the magnitude of the necessary repairs.

(MAXCANÚ, YUC. – TYT).- Regarding the works of the Maya Train in Yucatán, residents of Maxcanú, who usually travel on bicycles, motorcycles or three-wheelers, denounce that the heavy machinery used in the construction of the Maya Train has left the roads totally destroyed and practically unusable.

Every day, José Alfonso Kamul rides his bicycle to his plot, in the Vicente Guerrero production unit, in the municipality of Maxcanú, Yucatán. In recent months, the workers of this place have found it difficult to transport their crops due to the damage caused by all types of heavy machinery used in the construction of section 3 of the Maya Train.

“I hope they repair the mess they are making because we can’t pay for it to be done,” said José Alfonso Kamul, a farmer from Maxcanú.

“It is very ugly, in a minor oversight it sticks there and the cargo trucks are the ones that messed it up,” explained José Victoriano Sansores.

The municipal president of Maxcanú says that Fonatur and the construction companies refuse to repair the streets and roads. He assures that the little budget of the city council has, is not enough for the repairs needed at this point in Maxcanú.

The mayor assures that the urban, tourist and service infrastructure that tpresident Lopez Obrador and the Federal Government promised when construction work on the Maya Train began in June 2020 has not arrived in Maxcanú either.

The work of section 3 of the Maya Train in Yucatan, is delayed by 172 kilometers, which the train will travel from Calkiní to Izamal.

The Azvindi construction consortium, which obtained a contract of more than 10 billion pesos, promised to place 380,000 sleepers, six elevated viaducts, 43 vehicular crossings, 32 pedestrian crossings and five stations, in the municipalities of Maxcanú, Mérida, Teya , Tixkokob and Izamal. None of this has happened yet.

Businessmen from Yucatan denounce that Azvindi subcontracted to companies from Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco and the State of Mexico, which in turn subcontracted, verbally, other small construction companies from Yucatan and they refuse to pay them.

The work also registers delays due to the lack of personnel, many workers and drivers have resigned because they are not paid.

“I am a truck driver, because I was in the dump trucks of the Maya Train and there I was working, they only deceived me, because the first weeks they paid me 2,800 a week. The fourth week they paid me nothing. From there I went with another construction site and same thing, they are not paying the workers, ”concluded Vicente Polanco, former Maya Train worker in Maxcanú.

