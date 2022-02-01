Red Cross Yucatan conducts CPR workshop on the Progreso boardwalk

The Mexican Red Cross Yucatan Delegation makes an attentive invitation to the entire population to attend the workshops that are given free of charge and taking care of all prevention measures to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

(PROGRESO, YUC. – RED CROSS).- Paramedics and students of the 32nd Generation of Emergency Medical Technicians (paramedics) of the Mexican Red Cross, Yucatan Delegation, held a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) workshop on Monday, January 31, at the boardwalk of the port of Progreso in order to train society in general in life-saving techniques.

The local Training Coordinator, Pricila Cetz Baqueiro, was in charge of teaching the course, as part of the activities scheduled for the week of ‘Yucatan for more Sport’, promoted by the State Government.

“In addition to designating a person to activate the emergency services, a painful stimulus must be applied to verify that the victim is not breathing and proceed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” Cetz Baqueiro explained to those attending the talk.

And she added, “it is important to remember that this maneuver is intended to replace the heart’s pumping motion, so you must know how and when to do CPR so that you have a high chance of keeping the person alive.”

The practice that lasted an hour, also had the support of the authorities of the City of Progreso and Municipal Police officers, as well as citizens who exercised in the area.

At the end, the attending authorities thanked the people for their participation to give themselves the opportunity to learn and acquire more knowledge, which with what they have learned can save people’s lives.

These CPR workshops will be held throughout the week at different points and times, this Tuesday, February 1st, it was held at 9:30 am at the Salvador Alvarado Stadium; on Wednesday it will be held at 6:00 pm at the Siglo XXI Sports Unit in Umán; on Thursday at 7:30 pm at the Villa Palmira Sports Unit and on Friday at 5:00 pm at the Auditorium on Paseo Henequenes in Francisco de Montejo neighborhood.

