Rains are forecast for the weekend due to the arrival of cold front 28 in Yucatan

Said system would generate a moderate ‘North’ event and waves of two to three meters in height.

(MÉRIDA, YUC – METEORED).- An important cooling of temperatures, as well as rains that could be heavy in some cases, is the weather forecast for this Saturday, February 5 in Yucatan.

For this Saturday, cold front number 28 is expected to move over the region and maintain stationary characteristics.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the center, east and northeast of Yucatan. In Mérida, night showers are expected and, for the following days, scattered rains.

Temperatures

The maximum temperatures would no longer reach 30 degrees – in recent days they even reached 35 degrees in some points – but would be around 24 to 29 degrees in Yucatan. The minimum would be from 16 to 21 degrees.

In the Yucatecan capital, the thermometers could drop to 21 to 24 degrees in the central zone and between 18 and 21 in the periphery.

It is expected that even before the end of this week another cold front could reach our region.

