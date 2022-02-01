Public transportation unit crashes against a truck on the Mérida-Campeche Highway

One of the passengers on the urban transport ends up pressed after the accident that occurred when the driver of the collective taxi hit a parked dump truck

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- One passenger pressed and at least seven injured was the balance of a spectacular accident recorded on the Mérida-Campeche highway, at the junction to the municipality of Kopomá on Monday, January 31.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Monday when the driver of a collective public transportation unit that was traveling from Maxcanú to Mérida, suddenly upon reaching km 128, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the back of a dump truck that was parked. on the side of the road

The crash caused one of the passengers, who was traveling as a co-pilot, to end up pressed between the irons of the unit

After the crash, emergency services arrived to attend to the injured and rescue the passenger who was pressed. His health status is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) were in charge of treating the injured and transferring them to the nearest hospitals.

Municipal and state police were in charge of flagging the area to avoid another accident.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments