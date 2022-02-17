Progreso Carnival 2022 suspended due to pandemic

The Progreso Municipal government detailed that the suspension of massive activities is carried out in order to minimize contagion and prioritize health issues in the face of the Covid pandemic.
(PROGRESO, YUC. – CITY COUNCIL).- In order to avoid crowds and more cases of Covid in the state, the Progreso City Council announced the suspension of Carnival 2022.
It should be noted that the suspension of this activity responds to the indications of the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) and the indications of the State Government, which are the suspension of massive activities in order to minimize infections and prioritizing health issues before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Until 2020, Progreso had positioned itself as the capital of Carnival in Yucatan, but due to the pandemic, which has caused hundreds of infections and dozens of deaths, the carnival festivities did not take place in February 2021 nor will they take place in 2022.
In addition, Mayor Julian Zacarías Curi commented that the City Council will be focused on attending activities on health issues, through actions such as the “Health Day” in coordination with different institutions like the Red Cross and CESSA for prevention and health care. of all and all.
It is important to emphasize that the Entertainment Directorate informs that no permits will be granted for massive events of any kind, since the priority is to attend to health and continue working in a coordinated manner for a safe economic reactivation.
Let’s remember that we are in the fourth wave of infections caused by the Covid-19 virus, we have to act responsibly to get out of this contingency soon.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
