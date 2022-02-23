Preserve the peace and tranquility in Yucatan is the main objective of the State government

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with members of the Canaco-Servytur de Mérida, to explain the security actions that the government has taken

(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- The actions and security strategies that the Yucatecans have undertaken, fundamental to preserve the peace and tranquility that the families of Yucatán enjoy, were exposed by the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal before members of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) of Mérida.

In a meeting held in the Crisis Room of the new Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Vila Dosal reiterated the importance of continuing to join forces, society, private initiative and Governments, so that the state maintains its levels of peace, which is not found anywhere else in the country.

In this regard, the leader of the Canaco-Servytur Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, reiterated his willingness and that of the Chamber he represents, to continue working hand in hand with the Executive, since maintaining security in the entity is one of the main citizens’ interests.

In the same sense, the Governor made a call to close ranks to continue transforming Yucatan, not only into an increasingly peaceful place, but also in a more prosperous state for Yucatecan families.

Later, he invited members of the Canaco-Servytur to join the ‘Distintivo Violeta’ program, recently launched by the Secretariat for Women (Semujeres), whose objective is to create safe work spaces within the private sector and expand growth options for Yucatecan women.

Also, he explained to the members of the business organization the current panorama of the epidemiological conditions in Yucatan, while recounting the actions undertaken in matters of health, tourism, mobility, infrastructure, investments and transportation, among other items.

Finally, the governor stressed that these efforts have led to the ideal conditions so that more and more firms come to invest in the state, generating jobs and well-being, as shown by the indicators, which characterize the state as having the best climate for doing business in the country, according to the British consultancy Deloitte.

Likewise, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) indicates that Mérida is the most competitive city in the southeast and the fifth in the entire country, while the Institute for Peace and the Economy shows that the territory is the safest at the national level.

