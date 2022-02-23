Preserve the peace and tranquility in Yucatan is the main objective of the State government

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with members of the Canaco-Servytur de Mérida, to explain the security actions that the government has taken
(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- The actions and security strategies that the Yucatecans have undertaken, fundamental to preserve the peace and tranquility that the families of Yucatán enjoy, were exposed by the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal before members of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) of Mérida.
In a meeting held in the Crisis Room of the new Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Vila Dosal reiterated the importance of continuing to join forces, society, private initiative and Governments, so that the state maintains its levels of peace, which is not found anywhere else in the country.
In this regard, the leader of the Canaco-Servytur Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, reiterated his willingness and that of the Chamber he represents, to continue working hand in hand with the Executive, since maintaining security in the entity is one of the main citizens’ interests.
In the same sense, the Governor made a call to close ranks to continue transforming Yucatan, not only into an increasingly peaceful place, but also in a more prosperous state for Yucatecan families.
Later, he invited members of the Canaco-Servytur to join the ‘Distintivo Violeta’ program, recently launched by the Secretariat for Women (Semujeres), whose objective is to create safe work spaces within the private sector and expand growth options for Yucatecan women.
Also, he explained to the members of the business organization the current panorama of the epidemiological conditions in Yucatan, while recounting the actions undertaken in matters of health, tourism, mobility, infrastructure, investments and transportation, among other items.
Finally, the governor stressed that these efforts have led to the ideal conditions so that more and more firms come to invest in the state, generating jobs and well-being, as shown by the indicators, which characterize the state as having the best climate for doing business in the country, according to the British consultancy Deloitte.
Likewise, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) indicates that Mérida is the most competitive city in the southeast and the fifth in the entire country, while the Institute for Peace and the Economy shows that the territory is the safest at the national level.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The most paradisiacal point of the Gulf of Mexico, El Cuyo, Yucatan
In the middle of an immense.
-
Ukraine declares emergency
The Ukrainian government has asked all.
-
How to make safe purchases on the internet and avoid theft
Not sharing personal data when you.
-
Mérida City Council is working to preserve the Maya language and culture
During the formal act, the girl.
-
New Expedition Ships are Changing Cruising as We Know it
What was one thing is now.
-
Mérida City Council wants to take care of public health and animal welfare
It was reported that in the.
-
Municipal Police arrested a man in clown custom who allegedly tried to kidnap two children in Progreso
The minors that the clown allegedly.
-
Institute of Ecology warns of ecological problem in development poles of the Maya Train
According to the INECC, the problem.
-
Municipal Police shuts down another clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan
This is the second clandestine canteen.
-
Water and Climate Change Forum in Yucatan, from March 14th to 22nd
“It is absolutely necessary to make.
Leave a Comment