Police operation in Progreso ends with the arrest of two men (both have criminal records)

Police clarify that there were no shots fired, however, during the chase 2 tires burst, and the sound could be confused with detonations”
(PROGRESO, YUC. – SSP).- After the afternoon of this Friday, February 25, a police operation in Progreso caused alarm among residents due to alleged detonations of a firearm in the pursuit of the drug dealers, but later, the authorities clarified that two people with criminal records were arrested and that no shots were fired.
Through a bulletin it was reported that there were no firearms shots during the pursuit of a truck on February 25th, in the city of Progreso, neither by the Police nor by the individuals who were detained.
The events occurred when agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), as part of the investigations carried out to clarify robberies of various businesses in the port, in coordination with the Municipal Police of Progreso, ordered the driver of the vehicle that stopped; but instead he sped up.
The agents, aboard units of the PEI and the Municipal Police, followed the truck, and near the place known as Rancho San Pedro, the driver who was fleeing lost control, left the asphalt strip and two tires exploded.
That noise was what the people perhaps confused with detonations of a firearm.
One of the detainees is Jorge Yusif A.J., 28 years old, alias “Chipa”, is allegedly a member of “La banda de los Magdalenos” a gang that is feared in Progreso.
The subject has been arrested and prosecuted for various acts such as driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs and crimes against health.
The other is Alejandro M. M., 22 years old. He has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, carrying drugs and fighting on public roads.
Both individuals were placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) so that, in coordination with the PEI, the investigation folder is integrated and a Control judge is assigned.
The statement concludes by pointing out that due to the secrecy of the investigation, no further information on the event is disclosed; however, it is important to clarify to the public that no weapons were used during the events mentioned in which both the driver and his companion were arrested.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
