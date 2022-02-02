Plastic artist Marc Chagall exhibition open to the public in Mérida

The exhibition can be visited for free at the Olimpo Cultural Center in Merida.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The exhibit “The States of the Soul” by artist Marc Chagall was opened to the public at the Olimpo Cultural Center in Mérida.

The exhibition can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 7 pm with free admission until May, when the exhibition will be dismantled.

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, accompanied by various area authorities, inaugurated the exhibition and toured the three rooms of the Centro Cultural Olimpo where the exhibition will be on display.

The exhibition includes 76 etchings and lithographs, with two main themes: love as a driving force and human passions.

Who is Marc Chagall?

Marc Chagall (Vitebsk, July 7, 1887-Saint-Paul de Vence, March 28, 1985) was a Russian and French painter of Jewish origin. The painter was inspired by the customs of life in Belarus and interpreted many biblical themes, reflecting his Jewish heritage. In the 1960s and 1970s he was involved in large projects for public spaces or important civil and religious buildings.

Chagall’s work is connected to different currents of modern art. He was part of the Parisian avant-garde that preceded the First World War. However, his work always stays within the limits of these emerging movements and trends, including Cubism and Fauvism. He was closely connected to the School of Paris and its exponents, such as Amedeo Modigliani.

