Panama rejects the new ambassador. Demands respect from AMLO.

“We decide whether or not to accept an ambassador,” said Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo in response to López Obrador’s criticism of Erika Mouynes for opposing the appointment of Pedro Salmerón. “Respect is earned, and that is what we demand,” he warned.
MEXICO CITY (apro) – The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, asked the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to respect his government’s decisions.
He also backed Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, who President López Obrador criticized for opposing the appointment of historian Pedro Salmerón, accused of sexual harassment, as ambassador to Panama.
President Cortizo also remarked that “the decision of the President of Mexico is the decision of the President of Mexico, the decision of Panama is our decision. We decide whether or not to accept an ambassador, just as they decided to accept our ambassador, a very good ambassador. Panama is respectful, not only of Mexico, of all countries, and we demand respect for Panama.”
The organization Alianza Panameña por la Vida y la Familia, through a note signed by its vice-president, Rupert Neblett, rejected the designation of Jesusa Rodríguez as the ambassador of Mexico; in Panama, for “representing everything contrary to the values on which our nation was founded.”
“We will not accept that our country is sent everything that gets in the way,” the group stressed in a letter disseminated on social networks.
It is not yet defined who could be Mexico’s ambassador to Panama.
