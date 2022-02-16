Pamela Tapia, Conkal’s resident biologist asks for help to attend the Switzerland summit

Pamela Tapia was chosen to represent Mexico in the Biological Diversity Convention to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- The work carried out by Pamela Tapia in favor of ecosystems has led her to be recognized as a representative of Mexican civil society in the next meetings of the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The Biodiversity Convention is the maximum global instrument on which nations base themselves to adopt national strategies for the conservation and use of biological diversity and its genetic benefits,” explains Pamela on her Facebook profile .

Pamela is originally from Mexico City, but for two years she has lived in Conkal, Yucatan, to complete her master’s degree in Marine Sciences and Limnology from UNAM, Sisal Campus.

In addition to her studies, she shares his knowledge with local people from Sisal, whom she has taught that by working as a team they can improve biodiversity.

“During the pandemic I noticed that there were many things that we could improve as a community, for example, how to protect the wetlands that are close to the house, the relocation of native fauna, I also got involved in studying invasive alien species and their impact on cenotes. ”, she comments.

The biologist is committed to protecting Mexican biodiversity, but also to educating the community to promote changes that contribute to the environment.

Now, her job will be to participate in decision-making, an opportunity she has pursued since she was in high school, when she began applying to UN simulators that show the dynamics of these summits.

“There is an already established agenda where we are going to discuss maritime and coastal pollution, invasive alien species, synthetic biology, and we are going to work on the Global Framework for Biodiversity. We are going to participate and find out about future goals,” she explains.

“My role is to represent the position of civil society, bring it up for discussion and validate the concerns of society. We have voice and vote to discuss the draft of the Mexican position”.

However, despite having been chosen alongside Esteban Ramírez to represent Mexico’s civil society in the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Mexican authorities do not have any type of support to cover the costs of the plane, lodging, food or something extra so everyone has to get the resources.

For this reason, a donation campaign began in which it calls on citizens to join the goal of reaching Geneva, Switzerland, either with a donation or with proposals.

The young woman receives funds in the CLABE account of Banamex 002910701779433612 in the name of Pamela Tapia Díaz and in her email pamela.tapia@kalanbio.com she receives proposals and provides information on the possibility of obtaining an invoice for the donations.

