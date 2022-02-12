On Friday 11th, the video mapping show returned to Valladolid

The video mapping shows viewers how these lands were conquered and how colonization developed, creating the habits and traditions that are characteristic of the city.
(VALLADOLID, YUC. – CULTUR).- After four months that it was out of service, as a result of the serious damage caused by a storm lightning to the video mapping projectors that are offered in the San Bernardino Convent, in the Sisal neighborhood, Valladolid, this show will resume today Friday, January 11th.
The malfunction occurred on October 1, 2021, when the electrical discharge affected the four projectors, the video cards and converters, as well as the fans, cables and power supplies.
Considering that these are ancient artifacts, which are even now discontinued, it was not easy to obtain the damaged pieces, which were finally bought in various parts of the world, and made to order.
In addition to the above, it must be considered that the situation became more complicated, given that due to the pandemic, international flights have restrictions and the transportation of the artifacts was not as light as it would have been wanted.
The damages involved an investment of more than $500,000.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Return of Belize citizens to Chetumal gives an economic respite to local businesses
According to figures from the Canaco.
-
Without salary agreement, workers of the Judicial Branch would go on strike once again
There has always been no agreement.
-
Another Quintana Roo criminal remains in custody in Merida hospital
The inmate, who remains in police.
-
After the scandal, Baker Hughes shareholders request an inquiry into contracts.
Every day the scenario of President.
-
Foreign Direct Investment to rescue Campeche’s economy
For several years the economy of.
-
Nearly 500 illegal migrants passed through Yucatán during 2021
During the past year, more than.
-
Another Mexican journalist is murdered, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media
The next day after the fifth.
-
How Yucatan has Managed to Increase Tourism in 2022
Look at how Yucatan has increased.
-
8 foreign castaways rescued off the coast of Progreso
The Navy came to the aid.
-
Yucatecan woman survivor of the tragedy on the Merida-Cancun highway says: “It was like a horror movie”
In the tragic accident eight people.
Leave a Comment