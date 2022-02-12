On Friday 11th, the video mapping show returned to Valladolid

The video mapping shows viewers how these lands were conquered and how colonization developed, creating the habits and traditions that are characteristic of the city.

(VALLADOLID, YUC. – CULTUR).- After four months that it was out of service, as a result of the serious damage caused by a storm lightning to the video mapping projectors that are offered in the San Bernardino Convent, in the Sisal neighborhood, Valladolid, this show will resume today Friday, January 11th.

The malfunction occurred on October 1, 2021, when the electrical discharge affected the four projectors, the video cards and converters, as well as the fans, cables and power supplies.

Considering that these are ancient artifacts, which are even now discontinued, it was not easy to obtain the damaged pieces, which were finally bought in various parts of the world, and made to order.

In addition to the above, it must be considered that the situation became more complicated, given that due to the pandemic, international flights have restrictions and the transportation of the artifacts was not as light as it would have been wanted.

The damages involved an investment of more than $500,000.

