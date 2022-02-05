‘Nocturnal Biciruta’ Tonight in Paseo de Montejo Saturday, February 5th

The course covers from Calle 47th of Paseo de Montejo to the Monument to the Fatherland, where there will also be bicycle rental.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Yucatán is at the Yellow Epidemiological Traffic Light, so some activities that involve the congregation of people can still be carried out with the correct hygiene measures, such as the Nocturnal Biciruta in Paseo de Montejo de Mérida .

This Saturday, February 5, from 6 pm to 10 pm , you can go with your family and bring along your pets to this activity that takes place at night every first Saturday of the month on the most emblematic avenue in the city.

You have to remember that in the Remate de Paseo there are a series of facilities where you can enjoy and take photos with your friends.

Preventive measures

Below we present a series of preventive measures to participate in this event for which the mandatory use of face masks, antibacterial gel and maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 meters is requested.

At night you must wear a vest, harness or reflective belt.

It is not possible to circulate in groups of more than two. During the night and when visibility is poor, as well as in tunnels, bridges and overpasses, cyclists must ride single file.

Try to be seen at all times by other road users, put reflective tape on your bike and wear brightly colored clothing.

Watch out for holes in pavement, bridge joints, rails, metal surfaces, pavers, and wet driveways. These can cause you to fall.

Avoid using headphones while biking. Your five senses are required and you must be aware of road conditions, just like any driver or pedestrian.

Avoid riding too close to parked or stopped vehicles. If someone suddenly opens the door, you may not be able to get around it.

Avoid running over mud, oil, spilled fuel, or grit.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments